BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the new Orange Line trains returned to service Tuesday after officials removed the fleet due to an “uncommon noise.”

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials announced on Twitter that one of the new trains will run periodically as they continue to monitor and test the new vehicles.

The trains were taken out of service in early December after officials discovered that the wear pads appeared to be wearing in an irregular fashion, causing the strange noise.

The MBTA says they have implemented a fix to address this issue.

“The refinements & lessons learned now help ensure that this train, and future trains on the Orange & Red Lines, will be able to perform as designed for the duration of their service lives,” the MBTA wrote in a tweet. “We appreciate our riders’ patience as we work to return the new vehicles back into service.”

