New Orange Line trains removed from service due to ‘uncommon noise’

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s new Orange Line trains have been temporarily removed from service after vehicle engineers noticed an “uncommon noise” from the underside of the cars, officials announced.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency confirmed that the new trains were removed from service “out of an abundance of caution” and so that engineers can “investigate the issue, any potential impacts, and identify the necessary corrective action.”

The MBTA said they will inspect each train and hope to “resolve the issue as soon as possible and return the cars to service.”

Orange Line riders expressed to 7NEWS that they are disappointed with the new trains being pulled from service.

“It’s disappointing that all this money has been invested late in the game and the system was allowed to deteriorate the way that it was,” rider Chris Curtain said. “Now the brand new product that is on the tracks is not working. So it’s frustrating.”

Rider Nick Rose added that he was “really looking forward to the new trains.”

“They already pulled them once because the door opened randomly and now they’re pulling them for an uncommon noise,” he said.

The new trains first went into service in August as part of a billion dollar investment to replace the Orange and Red Line trains.

The MBTA plans to replace the entire Orange Line fleet by 2022.

