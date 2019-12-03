New Orange Line trains removed from service due to ‘uncommon noise’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s new Orange Line trains have been temporarily removed from service after vehicle engineers noticed an “uncommon noise” from the underside of the cars, officials announced.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency confirmed that the new trains were removed from service “out of an abundance of caution” and so that engineers can “investigate the issue, any potential impacts, and identify the necessary corrective action.”

The MBTA said they hope to “resolve the issue as soon as possible and return the cars to service.”

