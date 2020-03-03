New Orange Line trains taken out of service due to mechanical issue

BOSTON (WHDH) - The new Orange Line trains have been temporarily taken out of service due to a mechanical issue.

Inspectors identified a fault with the bolsters, which is being corrected “to ensure the vehicles are reliable & safe for the duration of their service lives,” the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Monday morning on Twitter.

The trains are expected to return to service later this week.

The MBTA says this will not impact the morning commute.

This is the second time the new trains have been removed from service.

The trains were taken out of service in early December after officials discovered that the wear pads appeared to be wearing in an irregular fashion, causing a strange noise.

The MBTA said in January that they implemented a fix to address this issue.

