NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s last call for unsustainable containers at Newton restaurants.

A new city ordinance is banning the use of take-out boxes that aren’t reusable, compostable, or recyclable.

Beginning Friday, costumers also won’t automatically get plastic utensils, even with to-go orders.

Stavros Michalacos, manager at 57 Lincoln Kitchen noted the new rule on utensils, “Starting March 1, people are going to have to ask for it. If they ask, we’re going to put it in like we used to.”

The new ordinance, passed in the fall, is aimed at reducing the city’s overall environmental impact.

It’s supported by the organization Green Newton. Representative Alan Gordon said, “I think it’s a good move, and I think it’ll make a difference in Newton.”

But some residents worry the new rules will take some getting used to.

“If I do a take-out, and I’m heading out and not going home, I can’t eat it if it’s a salad or something … if I forget to ask or don’t know the rules, and that’s a not a rule I’m thinking about all the time.”

Michalacos says he supports the initiative.

“We’ve always implemented sustainability into our business from the beginning,” he said.

Gordon said it was a good step in the right direction.

“I really believe there are some big things that need to be done at the state and federal level, and there are a lot of small actions that individual people can take that will make a difference,” he said.

