New paperwork sheds light on details in the State Police arrest scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) — Lawyers for the trooper suing State Police for refusing to change the arrest report of a judge’s daughter fired back at the State Police after the former colonel tried having the case dismissed.

Last fall, Trooper Ryan Sceviour and Trooper Ali Rei responded to a car crash involving Alli Bibaud, the daughter of a judge. The troopers said they were told to erase embarrassing comments Bibaud made about sex and drugs from their arrest report.

Former State Police Col. Richard McKeon has since asked for the case against State Police to be dismissed. In response, Sceviour’s lawyers wrote, “McKeon and his co-conspirators sought to alter, conceal and destroy evidence about crimes committed by a favored individual because of her status.”

The scandal led to the resignations of McKeon and his second-in-command. According to court filings, the troopers’ lawyers said more are involved.

“According to Maj. Anderson, District Attorney Joseph Early, Lt. Col. Daniel Risteen and Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett participated in the conspiracy,” the lawyers wrote. “The plaintiff expects that discovery will lead to the naming of additional members of the conspiracy.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)