New parents’ car containing baby items stolen from driveway in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the two thieves who stole a car containing baby items, including a stroller, from the driveway of a Randolph home.

Paul said he watched his security camera footage and saw one man open the locked car while the other stood lookout. In total, Paul said it took them about four minutes to steal his wife’s car.

“Terrible, it makes me feel horrible, it makes me feel unsafe and victimized. Typically, this is a safe, neighborhood,” said Paul.

The thieves got away with more than the car. Paul said inside the car was a stroller and baby bag for his newborn, along his wife’s tutoring work.

The stolen car is a white 2016 Ford Focus with Massachusetts license plate 4YZ-283.

