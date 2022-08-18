BOSTON (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shutdown starting Friday, parking in Boston is about to get even more difficult as new restrictions pop-up along the shuttle route.

“Substantial parking restrictions along these streets that will allow for safe and accessible loading of buses,” said Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

Signs for permanent parking on Dartmouth Street have been turned around and replaced by signs for shuttle bus parking.

For those living and working in the area, the loss of permit and meter parking is a big deal.

“They’re just going to have to park farther away or eat the money for garage cost,” said Downtown Boston worker Chad Abatiell, speaking about his employees.

Officials said the loss of parking will make things safer when hundreds of shuttles take to Boston’s busy streets.

“To make this possible, we will be temporarily removing some parking to widen these intersections,” said Franklin-Hodge.

However, many said that the costs to put their cars in garages are weighing on them.

“A lot of my employees don’t want to pay for the garage, obviously, it’s expensive for a month pass, if you’re parking their daily, so they want to park on the street, and a lot of them have to, and, you know, they can’t afford the garage,” said Abatiell.

The parking changes will go into effect Friday. According to the city, those who violate the signs will be ticketed or towed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)