BOSTON (WHDH) - New Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye has been named the Honorary Chair of the 25th Anniversary Best Buddies Challenge, set to kick off later this month.

Maye will have his own team in this year’s Best Buddies Challenge. He will also interact with fans and Best Buddies supporters at festivities including a New England-style clambake and a private concert by former Eagles guitarist Don Felder at Craigville Beach.

“Best Buddies and Drake Maye will bring back the legendary football toss, a tradition initiated by former Honorary Chair and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Tom Brady,” organizers announced. “Drake will also play golf with some of Best Buddies’ top supporters at the Hyannis Port Golf Club, capping off a weekend filled with fun, friendship and inclusion in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The Best Buddies Challenge is a charity ride, run and walk that benefits Best Buddies International. This year’s event is expected to draw more than 1,500 participants.

The Patriots selected Maye third overall in last month’s NFL Draft. Patriots officials introduced Maye to fans one day after his selection at Gillette Stadium.

“Best Buddies is thrilled to commemorate the 25th anniversary of our Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, an event that was chaired by Tom Brady for 20 years and alone raised over $100 million for Best Buddies programs,” said Best Buddies International Founder, Chairman and CEO Anthony Shriver. “Additionally, we are incredibly grateful to celebrate this year’s event with New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye serving as our Honorary Chair.”

“Drake will bring a new level of energy and excitement to our event, and we look forward to building a long-lasting friendship with him to keep pushing our mission forward in the years to come,” Shriver continued.

This year’s Best Buddies Challenge will kick off on Friday, May 31 with a reception at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Hundreds of cyclists will then begin a 100-mile ride from the JFK Library to Hyannis Port on June 1.

In addition to the 100-mile ride, the challenge also features alternative 55 and 20-mile cycling routes, and a 5K run or walk option.

Those interested in joining Team Drake Maye in this year’s Best Buddies Challenge can do so by visiting the link here.

