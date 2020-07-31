New Patriots star Cam Newton has made his way to Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton has made his way to Gillette Stadium after telling 7NEWS last week that he is “extremely ecstatic” to be playing football in New England.

Newton on Friday tweeted a photo of himself driving up to the stadium with a caption that read, “₩HÄT’Š PÖPP1NG.”

7’s Nathalie Pozo and Chelsi McDonald caught up with Newton as he arrived at Logan Airport and waited for his luggage.

The 31-year-old was tight-lipped but he did say, “go Pats!”

Newton is a veteran of nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was selected in the first round with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Newton started 124 of the 125 regular-season games he played for the Panthers and completed 2,371 of his 3,980 passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns.

His 4,806 rushing yards are third in NFL history among quarterbacks, ranking only behind Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham. He also set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

Newton won the NFL MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer will likely compete with Newton for the starting quarterback spot in Foxborough following the departure of Tom Brady.

The team has already started testing players for COVID-19. Practices are not scheduled to begin until Aug. 12, according to NFL rules.

There is a growing list of Patriots players who are putting safety first and opting out of the 2020 NFL season, including three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower.

