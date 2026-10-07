BOSTON (WHDH) - A new pharmacy-focused CVS location opened in Roxbury Wednesday, restoring access to medication that had been limited because a number of pharmacies in the area closed over the last few years.

The location in Nubian Square hosted its grand opening, to the delight of many residents. The pharmacy has no full retail store, no aisles, only a walk-up pharmacy. Community members said it is exactly what they needed.

“This being here is a good thing, and happy to see that the needs are being met,” said Joan Richards, a Roxbury resident.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve essentially created a pharmacy desert in Brown and Black communities with pharmacies exiting, so CVS took the step to come back to Nubian square, to the heart of Roxbury,” said Massachusetts State Senator Liz Miranda.

The pharmacy manager is also a Roxbury resident, and said he is grateful to be able to serve his own community.

“It’s a good experience to help them beyond the patient-pharmacy relationship, and with some of them good friends,” said Marcos Mares, the pharmacy manager.

Nearly 80,000 people live within a mile of the new CVS location.

“This is a community that walks places, and doesn’t have transportation, so finding a central location was really important to us,” said Sid Tenerife, the CVS Interim President.

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