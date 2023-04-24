DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office shared new photos Monday of damage to two housing units at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth after an hours-long inmate protest and standoff last week.

Photos showed a trashed scene, with broken phones, televisions and security cameras. Sheriff Paul Heroux said inmates spread soapy water on floors to make them slippery. He said inmates also used beds, mattresses and other furniture to barricade doors.

“Fortunately, the doors were designed to open inwards, because if we had to push the doors open, we wouldn’t have been able to get in,” Heroux said.

“They had destroyed a lot of property and they made a lot of weapons,” he continued.

In all, officials now estimate the cost of the damage to be around $200,000.

Officials said the incident at the facility on Friday started in the morning after authorities attempted to move inmates to different housing units.

In an update provided by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jonathan Darling said the incident occurred while staff were taking steps to make the facility “more suicide-resistant.”

“Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units,” Darling said. “Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident.”

The incident ultimately grew to involve two housing units with 140 inmates between them.

As the situation escalated, Heroux said officers pulled back and locked their units down.

Officials made the decision to send officers back into the housing units involved in this incident around 3 p.m.

Once inside, Heroux said officers quickly took control, escorting inmates onto a nearby basketball court where they were later seen sitting handcuffed.

Business was operating as usual on Monday with a lockdown lifted at the Bristol County House of Correction.

While Heroux said no one was injured and no hostages were taken, he said the incident was a close call.

Speaking on Monday, Heroux also said the kind of behavior seen last week won’t be tolerated as officials now consider new charges for 20 individuals described as agitators in this incident.

In addition to photos, officials said there are video recordings of events inside the jail on Friday. Officials said the videos will be released at a later date.

In the meantime, officials said the videos will be presented to the Bristol County District Attorney to help decide if inmates will face new charges.

Heroux said the incident last week remained under investigation as of Monday, adding that the housing units involved are currently considered crime scenes.

