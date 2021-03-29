New pilot program will give preloaded MBTA passes to 1,000 Boston workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced a pilot program that will give preloaded MBTA passes to 1,000 people who work in neighborhoods that will likely become congested again when the COVD-19 pandemic eases.

Over the next two months, people who work in five “Main Street” districts will be randomly selected to get MBTA passes loaded with $60, according to Janey.

People working at businesses in Nubian Square, Three Squares, Mission Hill, East Boston, and Fields Corner are encouraged to the sign up for the program, which will aim to support equitable recovery efforts and help reduce traffic in small business districts.

Janey noted that the program incentivizes a safe and sustainable alternative to driving to work and parking on the curb for long periods of time, and that providing employees with the alternative means those spaces are freed up for customers.

All five pilot Main Street districts are served by either an MBTA subway line or Bluebikes.

Also as part of the program, Bluebike pass-holders will be able to take as many trips as they like during the two-month period. The trips must be completed within 45 minutes to avoid usage fees.

For more information, click here.

