SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WHDH) — A swearing-in ceremony proved extra special for a new Indiana police officer when he proposed to his girlfriend.

Jeffrey Diggins was recently sworn in to the South Bend Police Department along with three other officers by the city’s Board of Public Safety.

After the ceremony, he dropped down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Miriam Gallegos.

“For one, I knew she wouldn’t expect it and two, just to get the light off me and put it on her because she is my light so I want to make sure she’s at the center of everything I’m doing, so I wanted to make sure that she was a big part of this, in this ordeal today,” he said.

Gallegos, who said yes, said she kind of figured what was coming when he asked her to get her nails done the day before.

