New poll finds shocking number of young adults are ditching deodorant

(WHDH) — A shocking number of young adults are ditching sticks of deodorant and antiperspirant, a new poll found.

Nearly 40 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 24 say they haven’t applied the hygiene products in at least a month, according to YouGov. The poll found 48 percent haven’t even purchased the products in a year.

The numbers did go down steadily as ages increased.

When it comes to 25-to-34-year-olds, 31 percent aren’t taking steps to shield odor.

Aside from the stinky trend, “most young adults are close to overall population percentages when it comes to washing their hair every day,” YouGov said.

In an effort to attract Gen Z and millennial shoppers, musical star Justin Bieber is rolling out vegan deodorant that is said to be cruelty-free and plant-based.

