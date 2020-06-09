New pop-up coronavirus testing site opening in Boston, Mayor Walsh urges protesters to get tested

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new pop-up coronavirus testing site is opening in Boston this week as Mayor Martin J. Walsh urges protesters involved in the citywide protests these last two weeks to get tested.

The city has partnered with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to offer free and confidential COVID-19 testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in a pop-up location in Roxbury, according to Walsh as thousands continue to come together to protest the death of George Floyd, there are growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s necessary for people to protest and show their power in a terrible time, I work in a hospital so I see what is going on,” demonstrator Tim Wickens said.

Tests are slated to be administered in the parking lot of the Washington Park Mall on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The site will be open to all Bostonians on a walk-in or appointment basis. Residents who have recently participated in large gatherings are strongly encouraged to get tested.

“As residents take a stand and raise their voices against racism and injustice, we want to provide every tool we can to keep them and their loved ones healthy when returning home,” Walsh said. “In addition to handing out face coverings and hand sanitizer at recent demonstrations, we are proud to now make available a pop-up site for anyone — with symptoms or not — and encourage those who have recently been in large groups to get tested and limit the further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Demonstrators like Regina Williams said she is conflicted because she wants to be healthy and safe but feels these rallies convey an important message that she wants her children to witness.

“They need to know what is going on as much as I try to shelter them this is real,” Williams said.

While there are concerns about a spike, others say racism is also a public health emergency.

Boston is currently offering COVID-19 testing at over 20 locations across the city. To view a map of testing sites, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)