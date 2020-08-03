New pop-up coronavirus testing site opening in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new pop-up coronavirus testing site is opening in South Boston this week as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to creep upward.

The city has partnered with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to offer free and confidential COVID-19 testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday.

“Testing is one of the best tools we have to stop the spread and reopen safely, and we’re going to keep making sure it’s widely available here in Boston,” Walsh said. “If you think you might be sick, or if you’ve been in a group without distancing or masks, get tested.”

The testing initiative begins on Aug. 4 and it will run through Aug. 15. at Moakley Park on Old Colony Avenue near 1187 Columbia Road in South Boston.

No appointment is needed but registration is required for individuals to receive test results.

The dates and hours of operation for the pop-up are as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 4 to Friday, Aug. 7: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 14: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The pop-up testing initiative was announced by Walsh back in May as a way to help fill any gaps in testing availability, prioritizing neighborhoods and populations that need dedicated testing efforts to create equitable access to testing.

