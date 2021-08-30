BOSTON (AP) — The chair of Massachusetts General Hospital’s emergency medicine department has been named president, the hospital announced Monday.

Dr. David F. M. Brown will take over from longtime MGH President Dr. Peter Slavin on Sept. 18, parent company Mass General Brigham said in a statement.

“At this moment of great change and opportunity, David’s deep and proven commitment to our academic mission, to the patients and people of MGH and our system, and to Mass General Brigham’s strategic vision make him the perfect choice for this important position,” Mass General Brigham President and CEO Dr. Anne Klibanski said.

Brown is also a Harvard Medical School professor and interim president of Cooley Dickinson Health Care in Northampton.

Brown has led the emergency medicine department at MGH since 2013 and was vice chair for a decade before that, where he has led the training of clinicians, educators, scientists, and policy experts, the statement said.

Brown received his undergraduate degree at Princeton, his medical degree at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and completed his residency at MGH.

Slavin, who announced he was stepping down in April, was president of MGH for about 18 years.

