FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Taking the reins at Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft’s “Foundation to Combat anti-Semitism,” Adam Katz’s new role as president of the organization is to get people off the sidelines when it comes to fighting Jewish hate and into the game.

“Jews comprise two percent of the U.S. population but are nearly 70% of faith based hate crimes in this country,” said Katz.

Katz realizes his job is timely. The Jewish governor of Pennsylvania’s home was torched during Passover.

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed attending an event at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

A dozen people at a march for Israel in Boulder, Colorado were firebombed this past weekend.

“Roughly half of the American population basically doesn’t consider Jewish hate to be a significant or relevant topic to them,” said Katz.

Katz is hoping to use his business background as the organization analyzes one billion social media posts in real time to engage people who are looking the other way.

“These are people who would stand up and be active allies in black racism, they would be active allies in bigotry against gays and lesbians and other persecuted groups but they don’t feel the same way about Jewish hate,” said Katz.

Through unity dinners, which brings students of different races and faiths together to humanize their experiences ads, Katz plans to educate and empower.

“Using people like that is really, really effective to mobilize people and share this isn’t just a Jewish problem … this is an American problem,” said Katz.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)