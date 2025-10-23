STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is once again turning to the public for help to solve the case of Holly Piirainen, a 10-year-old who left her grandparent’s house in Sturbridge and never returned.

Piirainen was last seen around 11:45 p.m. on August 5, 1993. Officials say she told her father she was going to visit a neighboring home to see a litter of puppies.

Piirainen’s remains were found October 23, 1993 in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.

The DA’s office is hosting an event which encourages community members to provide a cheek swab to help generate new leads. This will be the second time the office has hosted this event, looking to bring justice to Piirainen’s case.

Participants will also receive their own full ancestry and family-tree information for free.

“Each new DNA sample has the power to bring us closer to the truth. Holly deserves justice, and her family deserves answers,” District Attorney Gulluni said. “This effort is about remembering her and using every available tool to find the person responsible.”

The event is on November 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex in Brimfield

