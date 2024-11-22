BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday marks two full school weeks of missed classes for students in Beverly and Gloucester and nine days for Marblehead learners.

Striking teachers in the three North Shore communities now have a court-ordered deadline to reach an agreement with school committees before Monday.

Judge Janice Howe suspended fines for Friday if classes are back in session Monday morning. If an agreement isn’t reached, an outside mediator will be called in to break the negotiation stalemate and the fines will resume, stretching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In Beverly, the school committee said it made a four-year contract offer to the teachers union. The union made a counter offer, which was rejected by the committee.

In Gloucester, the school committee said they’ve given the teachers union their best offer, which they said is the highest increase in wages they can afford without layoffs. The union is standing firm that their paraprofessionals deserve more.

In Marblehead, which is on day nine of missed classes, the two sides remain divided in negotiations.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

