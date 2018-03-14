(WHDH) — Wells Fargo’s stock-picking robot predicts that Amazon will choose Boston for its second headquarters.

The robot uses deep learning technology to generate predictions. In this case, it studied multiple areas before choosing Boston.

The $5 billion facility would create around 50,000 jobs for the city.

Twenty finalists are still in the running for the new headquarters, which Amazon is actively meeting with before making a decision.

Chicago, Atalanta, New York City and Toronto followed Boston in the robot’s rankings.

