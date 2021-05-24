New relaxed mask guidance goes into effect in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New mask guidance took effect Monday in Maine, which meant residents no longer needed to wear face coverings indoors in most situations.

Maine residents, with the exception of state employees, can go maskless in most indoor settings, except for schools and day care.

State officials are still recommending that people who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 wear a mask indoors.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, made the decision in mid-May to align the state rules with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is also lifting physical distancing requirements at indoor public settings where people are eating or drinking, such as bars and restaurants.

But state employees will have to wear masks in shared indoor work spaces until at least July 7, the state budget commissioner said in a Friday memo.

Businesses, meanwhile, are free to set their own rules, but one major supermarket chain already relaxed its mask rules.

Hannaford announced that vaccinated customers no longer had to wear masks effective Monday in Maine. Customers who have not been vaccinated are asked to continue to wear a mask inside the stores.

Monday was also the first day for several other newly relaxed pandemic requirements. That includes a removal of all capacity limits in public settings, whether indoor or outdoor.

The state’s efforts to get COVID-19 vaccines to people are still ongoing. The state’s mobile vaccine unit is headed to Milbridge Marina in Washington County from Thursday to Saturday.

“The mobile vaccine unit is heading your way,” the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

