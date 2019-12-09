New report blasts MBTA after derailments, says “safety is not the priority at the T”

BOSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of a Red Line derailment earlier this year that caused months of delays, a scathing new report finds “safety is not the priority at the T.”

The experts who wrote the report are urging the MBTA’s Fiscal Control Management Board to take action on dozens of recommendations.

“A year from now, if you get all 35 of these done, boom, you’re in the catbird seat,” said Ray Lahood, former U.S. Transportation Secretary.

The panel was brought in to look at T safety after a series of derailments and a fire on the Orange Line. It found critical inspections are not being performed, adding “there is little, or in many cases, no data to support what maintenance and inspections are required, or what has been accomplished.”

The report also found departments are not communicating.

“The culture is really one of blame and retaliation,” said panel member Carmen Bianco. “They really feel like if they mention something, they’re going to be held accountable fore it.”

“When someone has a good idea, they’re usually stifled,” said Tim Lasker, president of OPEIU Local 453. “They’re not asked for any answers, they’re stifled.”

The report says having nine general managers over 10 years may be a big reason for the safety problems. MBTA GM Steve Poftak says he’s hiring more staff and is working on turning things around, but says he needs more money to do it.

“We are going to be asking for additional safety resources next week,” Poftak said.

