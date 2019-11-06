New report crowns Massachusetts as best state to live in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the best state to live in, in part due to its well-educated population and high median income, according to a new report published by 24/7 Wall Street.

In ranking the best states to live in across America, the financial analysis website looked at factors including population change over ten years, unemployment rate, poverty rate, and life expectancy at birth.

The website noted that 44.5 percent of Bay State residents age 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, the highest bachelor’s degree attainment rate of any state.

“Americans with a college education are generally qualified for a wider range of high-paying jobs and in Massachusetts, the typical household has an income of nearly $80,000 a year,” 24/7 Wall Street wrote in its report.

Massachusetts checks in significantly higher above the median household income nationwide, which is about $62,000.

Life expectancy at birth in Massachusetts is 80.4 years, over a year longer than the nationwide average of 79.1, according to the report.

24/7 Wall Street said higher incomes are directly linked to Bay State residents having better access to health care and a wider range of options related to diet and lifestyle.

Colorado, New Jersey, Hawaii, and Connecticut rounded out the top five states to live in.

