A new report this week from the Anti-Defamation League reveals an alarming rise in antisemitism across New England.

The report, issued on Thursday, includes information on incidents around the country, documenting an overall 26% increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2022 compared to 2021.

The report also said incidents rose across New England, with a 41 percent rise in Massachusetts.

Seventy-one cities and towns across the state reported at least one incident of antisemitism in 2022.

Incidents happened at schools, colleges, Jewish institutions and homes.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Anti-Defamation League New England’s Regional Director Peggy Shuker said the numbers and percentages “don’t really tell the full story.”

“It’s really what the experience of antisemitism is for those who are targeted,” Shuker said.

The Anti-Defamation League said last year’s statistics mark the highest recorded level of antisemitic activity recorded in New England.

National figures in 2022 were also the highest ever recorded in records dating back to 1979.

Nationwide, incidents at campuses and schools were up nearly 50 percent in 2022 with 91 bomb threats recorded targeting Jewish institutions in the U.S., according to a summary of report findings.

See the full Anti-Defamation League report here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)