New report pinpoints most stressed-out city in all 50 states

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Where you live can absolutely impact your stress level, especially when you consider factors such as nightmarish rush-hour traffic, population density, income, and the cost of living.

The career-building website Zippia says it crunched data from the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey to pinpoint the most stressful city in all 50 states.

Everett ranked as the most stressed city in the Bay State, checking in with a rank of 20, according to Zippia. Everett sits just north of Boston and borders Charlestown.

In New England, Everett was joined by Manchester, New Hampshire (29th), Winooski, Vermont (45th), Norwalk, Connecticut (21st), Old Orchard Beach, Maine (41st), and Central Falls, Rhode Island (25th).

Zippia looked at criteria including unemployment, hours worked, commute times, population density, home price to income ratio, and percent of uninsured population.

The higher a city ranked in any of these areas, the more stressed it was, according to Zippia.

The 10 most stressed cities in the country were as follows:

To view the full list, click here.

