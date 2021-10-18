BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is home to several of the top colleges in the United States, according to a new report.

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, WalletHub on Monday released its 2022’s Best College & University Rankings report.

In an effort to help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, the personal-finance website says it analyzed over 1,000 higher-education institutions across the country based on 30 key including student-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the top higher-education institution in America, while Harvard University checked in at fourth on the list.

The top 10 colleges and universities in Massachusetts were ranked as follows:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Williams College Wellesley College Amherst College Northeastern University Tufts University Boston College College of the Holy Cross Boston University

Yale University in Connecticut was ranked fifth on the list, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire was ranked 18th, and Brown University in Rhode Island was ranked 19th.

To view the fill ranking, click here.

