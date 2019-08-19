New report says 78 degrees is coolest you should keep your house

(WHDH) — Energy Star says the coolest homeowners should keep their homes is 78 degrees.

The joint federal program run by the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency may have overlooked the brutal heat and humidity that often grips Massachusetts for long stretches in the summer but homeowners will save about three percent annually for every degree the set temperature for central is raised, according to a new report.

What should the temperature be set at when you’re at work or away? Energy Star recommends a setting of 85 degrees. When it’s time to go to bed, 82 degrees is the recommendation.

Energy Star says considered incorporating the use of a fan to keep cool as opposed to cranking the air conditioner.

“If you have a fan, turn it on,” the report said. “A ceiling fan or box fan causes a wind-chill effect that makes you feel cooler at a higher temperature setting, as long as the humidity isn’t too high.”

Homeowners who live in areas with moderate temperatures should open their windows at night if it’s cooler and then close them first thing in the morning.

