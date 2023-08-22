ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A new rescue center for dolphins has opened on Cape Cod, designed to provide care for stranded dolphins on the Cape and improve their chances of survival.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare rescue center is located in Orleans and is the first of its kind in this area. 7NEWS recently got a look inside as staff say they’re excited to be able to help dolphins.

“Because of where we’ve located the facility, we are about 20 minutes from all of our most frequent stranding locations,” said Brian Sharp of the International Fund for Animal Welfare. “That’s what we’re going to concentrate on because that’s where it most frequently occurs.”

The area sees more instances of live mass strandings of dolphins than anywhere else in the world.

Until now, though, there had not been any similar facilities for dolphins north of Florida.

Now open, the new facility in Orleans occupies a formal retail space with a room containing two large pools and extensive equipment to maintain the right environment for dolphins.

The pools are each between 15 and 16 feet in diameter and hold up to 45,000 gallons of water. Dolphins, staff said, will be monitored 24-hours per day while they’re at the rescue center.

As they get to work at the new rescue center, staff say they want to be ready for any emergency.

“Some animals may be sick that come in here, they may not be just suffering from the stress and shock of the stranding,” Sharp said. “So, we do want to be able to take all of those precautions.”

Stranded animals will be treated for no more than four days at the facility.

In total, staff expect to accommodate about 12 patients a year.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare rescue center will not be open to the public. There will be a lobby with a closed-circuit television, though, that will allow visitors to see what is happening.

