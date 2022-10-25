AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - New research from a Massachusetts-based team is shedding light into the importance of napping, especially for kids.

“We’ve shown that naps are really critical to holding memories, and that’s true even for adults,” said lead researcher Rebecca Spencer, a professor of psychological and brain studies at UMass Amherst. “It’s just most important for these kids.”

Spencer said data show children begin craving a nap when their brains realize they can’t retain any more information.

“We think that that reaching the storage capacity is what signals their brain to say ‘take a nap now, take a nap now’ and builds up that sleep pressure,” she said.

Spencer said napping isn’t just critical for retaining information, but also for helping children to hold memories and process emotions. As children’s brains mature, they won’t need as much sleep time. This age varies from child to child.

“A parent should be cautioned not to think like, ‘Oh, if my child is still napping, then they’re slow to develop,'” Spencer said. “Children develop and reach milestones at all different ages.”

She also warned parents that restricting nap time could have consequences.

“If these habitual nappers are kept awake during nap time, they basically run out of space in their memory storage to keep on taking information, so they start becoming really inefficient learners,” she said.

Most children’s naps are 70 to 90 minutes, and shorter naps as they start to transition out of that routine. Spencer said this can happen at ages 2 to 5, or sometimes as old as 7.

