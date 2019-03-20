New restaurant coming to Patriot Place will offer live country, rock-and-roll performances

PHOTO RENDERING OF SIX STRING COURTESY OF THE BRIAR GROUP

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A new establishment that is set to open at Patriot Place in Foxborough this summer will offer a full-service dining experience, live country and rock music, and an array of cocktails and craft beers.

Six String Grill and Stage is scheduled to open at 275 Patriot Place across from the Hilton Garden Inn. It will take the spot where the popular Toby Keith’s once was. An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

“The restaurant and concert space will set the stage for a rocking night out with friends, comfortable family dining, and pre and post Gillette Stadium event celebrations,” restaurant representatives said in a press release.

The menu at Six String will offer American classics, Southern fare, and inventive dishes. Those looking to watch the big game or socialize will be able to enjoy a mix of handcrafted cocktails, cold beers, local craft brews from 16 taps, and wine at an 80-seat bar.

There will be prime viewing areas with state-of-the-art screens and televisions set up all around the restaurant.

Six String says it plans to fill an impressive live music stage and modern rustic setting with the sounds of country and rock-and-roll performances ranging from marquee national acts, up-and-coming music makers, and locally loved artists.

In addition to large viewing areas around the stage, the venue will also feature VIP private viewing, event function space, and open areas for dancing.

For more information, visit www.SixStringFoxborough.com.

