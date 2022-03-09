BOSTON (WHDH) - A new restaurant is slated to open in the space that Kinsale Irish Pub called home for more than 20 years.

The Dubliner will open its doors at 2 Center Plaza this spring, according to signage in the window of the bar and restaurant.

The new eatery has billed itself as “Boston’s premium Irish bar.”

“Getting the perception of what’s going on in Ireland is really important to me,” chef Aidan McGee told the Boston Globe. “There’s a big Irish food movement at the moment. I’m trying to get that message across, and there’s no better city than Boston.”

The Kinsale closed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

