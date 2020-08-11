New restrictions aimed at slowing coronavirus spread take effect in Mass.

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - New restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts went into effect Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that his administration decided to implement a new set of initiatives, especially in higher-risk communities that have seen a recent uptick in cases.

“The notable decline in COVID in Massachusetts, especially in comparison to many other states, has caused some residents to feel a bit too relaxed about the seriousness of this virus,” he said.

Outdoor gatherings on public and private property will now be limited to 50 people, down from 100. Indoor gatherings will remain at 25.

Face coverings are also now required where more than 10 people from different households will be mixing.

In addition to these new guidelines, Baker announced the creation of the COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team, which will be allowed to fine restaurants, suspend or cancel liquor licenses, shut down businesses, and close parks or playgrounds.

“These teams will coordinate an increased enforcement effort across the state to assure businesses and residents are aware of and are following the COVID-19 orders,” Baker said.

Baker is expected to explain more about that team on Tuesday.

