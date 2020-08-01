New rules for travelers to Mass. from high-risk coronavirus states now in effect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rules for those who travel into Massachusetts from high-risk coronavirus states are now in effect and will impact residents returning from those states as well.

Those coming through Logan International Airport and South Station who have traveled outside of New England to a state other than New York or New Jersey will have to quarantine for 14 days or need to produce a negative coronavirus test at least three days prior.

Visitors and residents returning to Massachusetts from out of state will be required to fill out a travel form upon entry.

Exceptions will be made for those who enter the state for work or for military and medical purposes.

Local boards of health and the Contact Tracing Collaborative will help enforce the rule, which comes with a hefty $500 per day fine if not followed.

The rule also applies to college students returning to the state for the fall semester.

Click Here for a full list of coronavirus testing sites in Massachusetts.

