New rules in place at public pools to prevent coronavirus transmission

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - With heat and humidity in the forecast for the foreseeable future, Bay Staters will be looking for ways to beat the heat.

Brockton’s two public pools, Cosgrove and Manning, will be open as temperatures skyrocket into the 90s but city officials have set a list of new rules in an effort to keep residents safe from coronavirus — the biggest change is the new mask requirement.

“Definitely wearing the masks on the pool deck when you come out of the pool you’re all wet and people don’t want to put them on,” lifeguard Abigail Meehan said.

At Cosgrove, white chalk lines mark where swimmers can remove their masks and enter the water.

Before anyone can get into pool, they must shower and rinse off — one of many new rules swimmers will have to follow.

“It was a little nervous the first day but it was a quick adjustment,” lifeguard Lizzie Moukit said.

Moukit has worked at Brockton’s Manning Pool for five years and said this season is unlike any other.

“Capacity is down significantly so there’s not that crowding you’d normally see on a typical summer,” she explained.

Under normal circumstances, 200 people are allowed into the water. Now, just 65.

Those looking to beat the heat will line up to ensure they get a spot. Then, they will be asked to sign in.

Lockers will not be made available and toilets will be scarce as well.

The kiddie pool at Cosgrove? Off-limits.

Around midday, both pools will be cleared and cleaned in order to prepare for a new round of visitors.

“If people are willing to follow the guidelines, to stay socially distant, to wear their masks … you may get a funny tan line but its the safest we can make it,” Superintendent of Brockton Parks Tim Carpenter said.

Many city and state pools are not opening at all this summer.

