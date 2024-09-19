REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - New safety plans have been outlined for Revere High School after two recent fights, including one that injured a teacher.

The district is brining in a security consultant to assess the state of security at the school, and are also adding a fourth school resource officer.

The behavioral health team at the Revere Police Department is now workout out of the school to help with the emotional well-being of students, and the new phone system will allow teachers to call 911 directly from their classrooms.

Several students involved in the fights are not being allowed to return to the school and will have to go through a program to return.

In one of the fights, dozens of students were caught on camera throwing punches. A teacher stepped in to try and break up the brawl, but ends up getting injured.

