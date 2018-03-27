New sanctuary set for Texas church where massacre occurred

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A South Texas church where more than two dozen died when a gunman entered a Sunday service and opened fire now plans to erect a new sanctuary complex its pastor hopes is a new start for his congregation.

The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, announced the $3 million project planned for just north of the present sanctuary, which has been turned into a memorial to those killed in last November’s massacre.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy said Friday that just as Easter marked the Resurrection fundamental to Christian belief, the new project will serve as a “resurrection” for his congregation.

Pomeroy’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed by Devin Kelley, who killed himself after he was wounded by pursuers just after the attack.

