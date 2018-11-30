New sculpture installed on top of Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A newly carved sculpture of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, is now standing on top of the Vermont Statehouse.

A dedication ceremony took place Friday before the 14-foot wooden sculpture was raised by crane to the top of the Statehouse’s golden dome.

A large crowd turned out for the event.

It’s the third Ceres statue to grace the top of the state capitol building. The last one was removed in the spring over concerns that it was rotting after nearly 80 years there.

Sculptor Chris Miller carved the new 14-foot (4 meter) statue out of mahogany. Sculptor Jerry Williams created a model.

Friday’s event included remarks by sculptors, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders and a performance by the Montpelier High School honor choir.

