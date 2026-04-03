BOSTON (WHDH) - A new season at Fenway means new treats from the parks concessions teams, and 2026 brings with it some unique and exciting new offerings.

While traditional items like hot dogs, popcorn, and soft pretzels remain staples, stadiums across the country, including Fenway, have upped their culinary game over the past several years to bring more gourmet items to fans.

This year is no different, with savory options like lobster poutine and a new spicy grilled cheese, an item Fenway’s Senior Executive Chef Ron Abell said he’s most excited for fans to try.

“It’s dynamite,” he said. “It’s very spicy, its spicy, sweet, salty. There’s a mango salsa on it; it’s served on sourdough bread.”

Fans will also have the option to indulge in a new selection of tasty tacos and a take on North Shore roast beef with steak tips, barbecue sauce, and mayo.

Abell described the lobster poutine as the parks “over the top” item.

Get ready for an upgrade to your classic Fenway franks: this summer will feature new twists on that staple, including the Boston Dog, served with baked beans, the Pitmaster Dog, with pulled pork, the Pizza Dog, with pepperoni, and the Reuben, topped with corned beef and swiss cheese.

To satisfy baseball fans with something of a sweeter tooth, the park will now be offering jumbo chocolate cannoli and a convenient new treat called Cake in a Can.

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