NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials shared an updated warning Monday evening after new sections of a damaged wind turbine blade fell into the ocean off the coast of Nantucket.

The town of Nantucket in a statement near 7 p.m. said some large pieces of the blade sank below the water, while smaller pieces floated on the surface. Additional debris landed on the turbine’s platform.

While crews work to collect debris, officials said members of the public should avoid handling any pieces of the turbine they encounter.

Officials first warned members of the public earlier this month after one of 10 currently operational turbines in the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm failed on July 13.

The town of Nantucket initially closed south facing beaches as pieces of foam and fiberglass washed ashore.

Though the beaches soon reopened, members of the public and public officials alike voice sharp criticism of Vineyard Wind and its leaders, saying the organization is “not a good neighbor” and disputing claims that debris are non-toxic.

A “significant portion” of the remaining damaged turbine blade fell into the water on July 18, prompting new concerns of debris washing ashore.

While cleanup efforts continued, officials said they were monitoring still floating debris in hopes of retrieving debris last week.

In a company earnings call last week, the CEO of GE Vernova, which manufactured Vineyard Wind’s blades and turbines, said the company saw “no indications of an engineering design flaw” that would have led to the offshore blade failure. Instead, CEO Scott Strazik said “insufficient bonding” was likely to blame.

Vineyard Wind has sought to expand its operation to include 62 turbines. When complete, the project could provide enough energy to power more than 400,000 homes, according to Vineyard Wind’s website.

But operations have been on hold since this month’s blade failure thanks to a federal regulatory order that bars Vineyard Wind from generating electricity or building new turbine components until further notice.

The Nantucket Select Board is scheduled to next meet on Aug 7, at which point officials said they expect to hear from a series of state officials regarding the failed wind turbine.

In the meantime, town officials said GE Vernova told them Monday’s blade detachment “was not unexpected.”

Officials said the Coast Guard will continue to enforce a 500-meter exclusion zone around the turbine while GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind send more crews in boats to recover debris.

