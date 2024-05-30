CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are adding new, more visible signs on Boston-area roads in an effort to prevent over-height trucks from getting “Storrowed.”

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the new signage on Wednesday, expanding an existing pilot program that launched with one hanging sign at the entrance to Storrow Drive on David G. Mugar Way in August of last year.

With four new signs going up on Memorial Drive and Soldiers Field Road, officials said they hope to see a decline in incidents of trucks hitting the many low bridges over roads including Memorial Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Storrow Drive.

“Hopefully, they’ll alert the drivers of oversized vehicles much better,” said DCR Digital Strategist Ryan Hutton in the department’s video announcement.

Two new signs are set to go up near North Harvard Street Bridge over Soldiers Field Road. Two additional new signs will go near Wadsworth Street and Memorial Drive.

The signs are bright yellow and feature the words “cars only.” Hutton said they are “more robust and higher visibility” than preexisting signs.

DCR Deputy Chief Engineer Jeff Parenti in August said the signs are also heavier, meaning they may make a more noticeable impact to get a driver’s attention when a truck hits one.

“Hopefully, the driver will understand that they are entering a roadway with low clearance,” Parenti said.

Hardly a new problem, bridge strikes on Storrow Drive and other area roads have frequently snarled traffic, frustrating commuters and keeping emergency crews busy, particularly during moving seasons.

The DCR, which maintains Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive, and Soldiers Field Road, has worked to curb strikes through its pilot program, viral social media videos and other measures.

Elsewhere, the state Department of Transportation also recently announced plans to add more signs after noting an uptick of over-height vehicle strikes in the Sumner Tunnel.

The DCR said traffic engineers will spend the summer observing their new signs. If they perform as expected, officials said, the DCR will roll the signs out at all 28 onramps to Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive and Soldiers Field Road.

