New site opens in Worcester for mass vaccinations, but is not part of ‘buddy system’

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at a new mass vaccination site in Worcester hope to provide up to 1,000 shots a day, but those won’t be available to the “buddies” who accompany people who have signed up.

The site at Worcester State University, which is run by St. Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center, opened Tuesday and is able to deliver 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day, officials said. They’re hoping to eventually ramp up to 1,000 vaccines a day.

But while mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium are letting people who accompany seniors get vaccines through the “buddy system,” that is not set up at the Worcester site, officials said. More than 250,000 seniors have received two doses of vaccine so far, but that still leaves more than 5 million people over 20 who have not.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)