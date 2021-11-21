WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Organizers at a Waltham food pantry said an increased space has been finished just in time to dish out even more meals during the holidays.

The expansion at the Jewish Family and Children Services’ Family Table food pantry will increase its capacity by 60 percent, giving them the ability to service more than 800 families in the area. On Sunday, more than 100 volunteers helped stock more than 1,000 bags for 250 families.

The pantry’s primary mission is to help those looking for kosher food, but manager Bernice Behar said they help anyone in need.

“These are regular monthly groceries. They are Hanukkah items for this month. And some wonderful produce that will help people celebrate Thanksgiving,” Behar said.

