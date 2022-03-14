BOSTON (WHDH) - New spring schedules went into effect Monday for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The Green Line will see weekday schedule shifts throughout the day, the MBTA said.

The Green Line C branch will also have one weekday trip added.

No other subway lines are experiencing service changes.

Changes were made to bus routing, trips, and service frequency to better support riders, the MBTA said.

A full look at the changes made can be found here.

