A new State Police unit will work with other law enforcement agencies and community partners as Gov. Maura Healey’s office looks to bolster strategies for address hate-based incidents tied to race, ethnicity and religion, among other biases.

The Hate Crimes Awareness and Response Team will be tasked with improving statewide data collection efforts to identify patterns and trends, developing “advanced training” with the Municipal Police Training Committee, and improving law enforcement coordination at the federal, state and local levels, Healey’s office announced Monday.

Ten school districts are also receiving grants totaling nearly $462,000 to cover professional development for educators, community engagement and other efforts to clamp down on bias incidents and hate crimes.

Massachusetts logged 440 hate crime incidents last year, and 406 in 2021. It was the highest volume since 2002, Healey’s office said.

The state also recorded the country’s sixth highest rate of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault in 2022, as well as the second highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents, according to a report from the ADL Center on Extremism.

(Copyright (c) 2023 State House News Service.