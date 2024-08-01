BOSTON (WHDH) - Under new guidelines that take effect Thursday, most people in state overflow shelters will be limited to five-day stays – changes that have been met with pushback.

After the state seemed to struggle with the overwhelming number of people going to its shelters, Governor Maura Healey announced the new regulations.

Protesters gathered outside the Massachusetts State House and the state office building in Springfield on Monday to push back.

Organizers said they fear the new rules will increase the number of people with no safe place to sleep at night, and that five days is not enough time for families to find housing.

A spokesperson for the Healey administration said the state does not currently have the space to house everyone, but state family welcome centers will do everything they can to connect families with alternative options.

According to the administration there are approximately 8,000 families in shelters in the state.

