STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday the approval of new statewide fire safety requirements in the wake of the deadly Gabriel House fire in Fall River last year.

The Massachusetts Board of Fire Prevention Regulations voted Thursday to include the new requirements in the next edition of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code, which is expected in early 2027. The changes were initially proposed by Fall River Fire Captain Joshua Hetzler in response to the fire that killed 10 people in July, 2025.

The updated fire code requires sprinkler systems to undergo annual checks, and property owners must notify their local fire department if any recalled equipment is identified and ensure it is promptly replaced. Local fire departments will also be able to require additional fire protection measures until the recalled equipment has been replaced, Healey said.

In addition, the new fire code prohibits “…welding, grinding and other hot work activities when winds exceed 15 miles per hour and requiring workers to renew their hot work safety training every three years,” Healey’s statement said. It will also consolidate permitting and certification requirements to make them easier for businesses and property owners to understand and follow.

“The Gabriel House fire was a heartbreaking tragedy that devastated families and the Fall River community. We owe it to those families to do everything we can to prevent something like this from happening again,” Healey said. “That’s why we’ve taken action to strengthen fire safety and emergency preparedness at assisted living residences, and these new requirements will help protect even more people across Massachusetts. I’m grateful to the Fall River firefighters who brought these recommendations forward and to the Board for taking action. We will continue working to strengthen safety, prevent future tragedies and protect our residents.”

Healey said the changes bring Massachusetts’ Fire Code into closer alignment with national standards.

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