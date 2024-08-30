STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The new Stoneham High School building will officially open to students on Tuesday.

The decision to open on September 3 was finalized Thursday night. The new building received its certificate of occupancy.

The start of the school year had to be delayed because the permit had not been obtained.

The building also houses preschool students, who will start school on September 4.

