A new storm system is expected to bring wind and heavy rain to much of New England beginning Tuesday night, potentially leading to power outages, flooding and wind damage just days after this weekend’s significant snowstorm.

Set to linger through Wednesday morning before clearing out of the area, this next storm is forecast to drop between one and three inches of rain across a wide swath of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 to 70 miles-per-hour on outer Cape Cod. Elsewhere, gusts could peak between 50 and 60 miles-per-hour in other coastal areas while still reaching between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour further inland.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office had already issued a series of watches and warnings for New England as of Monday afternoon.

Set to take effect Tuesday night, a flood watch will encompass nearly all of Massachusetts, all of Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

A high wind warning will be in effect for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and other coastal communities.

A high wind watch and wind advisory will then be in effect for the Metro Boston area and much of central Massachusetts, respectively.

With the storm in question still spinning over the Southern Plains and many across New England still digging out from more than a foot of snow that fell Saturday and Sunday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency urged residents to help clear snow, ice and debris from storm drains and downspouts near their properties.

“Another high-impact storm expected tomorrow night is forecast to bring heavy rain, which combined with snowmelt may lead to flooding,” the agency said in a post on X.

Eversource detailed its own preparations in a statement Monday, saying it is “preparing accordingly” for stormy weather.

The company said it was monitoring forecast models and had brought in outside crews to work alongside its lineworkers. As conditions deteriorate, Eversource said, it plans to have hundreds of crews prepositioned to respond to damage and power outages.

“This storm has a similar profile to the one we had three weeks ago that caused significant tree damage and outages,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom, referencing the windstorm that lashed New England in mid-December.

“[B]ut this time we also have roadside snow piles that complicate the work for our crews,” Hallstrom continued.

